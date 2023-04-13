Omaha firefighters respond to house fire near North 65th Street, firefighter taken to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha firefighters fought multiple fires on Wednesdays including one on North 65th Street. The first call came in at approximately 5 p.m.

According to authorities, a firefighter was taken to the hospital in serious condition from the North 65th Street address. The reason why is not known at this time.

Fire officials say one person got out of the home before crews arrived. The fire did cause substantial damage to the home.

