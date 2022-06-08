Watch
Omaha first responders receive special lunches as 'thank you' for service

The lunches were delivered to Omaha Police, Omaha Fire and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 07, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers assembled lunches for first responders in the metro area on Monday.

It was for the 13th Annual First Responders Foundation Appreciation Lunches.

They were delivered to Omaha police, Omaha fire and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

“You're giving back, saying 'thank you' to the police and fire for everything that they do," said Jim Hanson, past board president of The First Responders Foundation. "It's nice on a one-day event to really show them how much we appreciate what they're doing."

The lunches include Chick-Fil-A items, bottled water from Nebraska Furniture Mart and Girl Scout cookies.

The fire department will receive Girl Scout cookies and Omaha Steaks.

