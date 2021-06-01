Omaha first responders receiving free lunch Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First responders in Omaha will have their lunches paid for by the community on Wednesday.

With the help of local businesses, the First Responders Foundation is handing out free lunches to police and fire departments throughout Omaha tomorrow.

The first responders will receive either a meal from Chick-fil-A or a steak courtesy of Omaha Steaks. The bags have been decorated by local students.

Jim Hanson, who runs the project, says it’s the least they can do to show their support.

“With last year being so hard on first responders having to work so many hours, having to take over for people that are out sick... it’s really important that they know the community supports them and this is one way for us to thank them,” said Hanson.

In total, 1,100 lunches will be delivered to police and fire, with nine different routes throughout Omaha.

It is the 12th year of the program.