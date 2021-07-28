Omaha first responders stage mock traumatic injury response

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police and fire departments put on a safety demonstration on Wednesday, showing a traumatic injury and what they need you to do to help.

First responders staged a mock response of a gunshot victim. First, they want people to know if they see someone who has a serious injury, they should call 911 right away.

Second, give first responders space to do their work.

"It's surprising how long it takes for someone to actually call 911 because they want to do video or take pictures,” said Ofc. Joe Nickerson with the Omaha Police Department. “That's our natural reaction. And, a lot of times, you assume, ‘Oh someone else has called.’ We would prefer to get four or five calls than no calls at all. So, call right away and give space so we can get access to the patient and do our work."

First responders also want people to be mindful to even avoid parking their vehicles illegally because that can hamper their response to a trauma patient.

Nickerson said that's especially important in neighborhoods on the east side of the city where there are narrow streets.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.