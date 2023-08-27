Omaha Frontrunners and Walkers host Heartland Pride Fun Run

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday morning Heartland Pride put its running shoes on for a fun run and walk that celebrated the Heartland's LGBTQ community.

The run was the fourth annual 5k and 2k. The Omaha Frontrunners and Walkers put on the event with the goal of bringing members of the LGBTQ+ community together — and their allies — through exercise.

It wasn't just a run though, Heartland Pride also held a costume contest with prizes going to the best three costumes.

"It's really for all shapes and sizes and ages and abilities," said Victor Hahn, president of Omaha Frontrunners and Walkers. “But to have one kind of focused for the LGBT crowd is really a good thing, a good positive thing."

The run saw around 50 participants.

The Omaha Frontrunners meet with members of the LGBTQ community and allies for weekly walks.

More information can be found on their Facebook page at Omaha Frontrunners and Walkers.

