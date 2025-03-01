Watch Now
Omaha fugitive arrested in Honduras

Eswin Mejia found and arrested in Honduras, confirmed by DCSO
  • Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms the arrest of wanted fugitive Eswin Mejia
  • Mejia was arrested in Santa Barbara, Honduras
  • Mejia was issued a warrant in 2016 after being released from jail on bond.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson of the Douglas Couny Sheriff's Office confirms the arrest of Eswin Mejia, a wanted fugitive for hitting and killing Sarah Roots of Council Bluffs in 2016.
Mejia, who was 19 at the time of the incident, was in the United States illegally and eventually landing on ICE's most wanted list.
After he posted bond on Feb. 10 of 2016, Omaha Police Department issued a warrant for Mejia, but were not able to track him down.

Fast-forward to 2024, Mejia was found by the National Police of Honduras and arrested.

We will continue to follow this story, and bring you the latest information.

