Omaha garbage collection to be delayed due to heat and staffing shortages

KMTV
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 03, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Environmental Services Division of the Omaha Public Works Department announced in a news release on Wednesday that due to the high temperatures the city’s garbage collection contractor is experiencing "unforeseen" staffing shortages.

Residents should follow their normal collection schedule.

Areas may experience delays in garbage collection.

If the garbage is not collected on the normally scheduled day residents should leave their containers at their set out location. The contractor will return to the missed areas the following day or later in the week.

Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled day.

