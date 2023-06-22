Omaha gardener highlights the importance of pollinators to the environment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Birds, bees, butterflies and even some types of flies — all pollinators that help our environment.

Annette Langen, a master gardener at St. Leo’s Church, spoke on the importance of pollinators.

“If we did not have pollinators, we would not have a lot of our food,” Langen said.

The garden at St. Leo’s is set up to help attract pollinators with groups of different pollinating plants to give the bugs access to a variety of food options.

“We added additional plants so that you have diversity because, with the pollinators, it’s like us,” she said. “You don’t want to eat just one thing all the time and the pollinators need different plants too.”

People can also help pollinators by planting flowers that bloom throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Planting native species makes it easier to maintain a garden as Langen said.

“Because the majority of them are native, they have what’s called a tap root. So they go straight down and that’s why they do so well.”

Native plants don’t have to be watered as much and can grow and thrive mostly with the help of mother nature.

Langen said beginner gardeners can start small with one or two plants and grow their garden from there every year.

