Omaha gets first round of funding for North 24th Street improvement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A long stretch of North 24th Street will start to get upgrades soon. The 24th Streetscape Master Plan focuses on Cuming Street to Meredith Avenue.

The goal is to improve sidewalks, landscaping, pedestrian safety and parking. The total price tag is more than $50 million.

On Friday afternoon, Representative Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert helped celebrate the first round of funding for the project, which is $7 million from the federal government.

“It's going to take our elected officials to continue the financial and strategic support to fully implement this project that will bring infrastructure equity and catalyze the restoration of this district to a thriving economic destination,” said Lavonya Goodwin, N 24th Street Business Improvement District.

Bacon also acknowledged a $750,000 grant MAPA received. Those funds will be used for street safety projects throughout the region.

