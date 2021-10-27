Omaha Go Red for Women event raises funds for American Heart Association

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — About 450 people attended Monday night's Omaha Go Red for Women event, raising money for our local chapter of the American Heart Association.

KMTV was again a proud sponsor and anchor Mary Nelson had the honor of being the emcee.

The event promotes education and engagement, and its theme "live fierce"encourages women to take control of their own well-being.

"It's so exciting! People are so excited to be back in the ballroom and to be with each other. We're being as careful as we can. We've got lots of distancing at the tables, masks are on our faces, we're wearing them while we're not eating or drinking. But people are just excited to be together again and we're excited to spread the word," said Shannon Hilaire, communications director with the American Heart Association.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers for our local chapter of the American Heart Association.

Learn more about their work to educate women about their risk factors for heart disease and stroke here.

