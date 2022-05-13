Omaha golfer plays for 24 hours nonstop, raises $20K for Special Olympics & likely sets World Record

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — He powered through last night's storms and, in doing so, likely set a new record.

3 News Now followed Ben Lorenzen's journey that started yesterday morning at Eagle Run golf course.

He hoped to complete 600 holes in a 24-hour period, which wrapped up this morning at 10 a.m. Lorenzen didn't quite get to that number, but he says he still set a new world record.

As an endurance athlete he says this was one of the most challenging things he's ever done.

“Every time, we would dip down and have 'Oh no moments,' the volunteers were just all there, 10 to 15 of them at any given time on the course, and so they were just phenomenal,” said Lorenzen.

His run had another purpose: to raise money for Special Olympics Nebraska. Lorenzen says he raised more than $20,000 for the organization.

SEE MORE: Omaha golfer raises money for Special Olympics by trying to set a world record over 24 hours

Omaha golfer raises money for Special Olympics by trying to set a world record over 24 hours

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.