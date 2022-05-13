Omaha golfer raises money for Special Olympics by trying to set a world record over 24 hours

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A golfer in Omaha is seeking to set a world record for most golf holes played for a par 3 course in 24 hours and he's doing it all for a special cause.

3 News Now photojournalist, Wade Lux caught up with Ben Lorenzen at Eagle Run Golf Course on Thursday. His fundraising goal is $20,000 and he intends to donate all of it to benefit the nearly 6,000 Special Olympics athletes who will compete in Nebraska this year.

If you'd like to contribute to Lorenzen's goal, visit golf600.com.

