Omaha Greek Fest wraps up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since 1978, Omaha's Greek festival has brought the cuisine of Greece right to the city and Sunday people were treated to a "Taste of Greece."

There was plenty of food for everyone, including custom desserts. On top of the good food, there was dancing of all ages involved. The festival has been taking place at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Midtown for 10 years.

The organizers say they're so thankful for the support from people and the city to allow them to have this festival.

"As you can see with all of our people here celebrating our Greek culture, celebrating our kids, dancing, our live music, eating our delicious Greek food, Greek beer, we felt so loved and welcomed by the Omaha community," said Kosta Katsiris, event co-chair.

If you missed the food, organizers say the festival is coming back for another year. Besides the Greek Festival, St. John hosts tours of the church to show people Greek history.

