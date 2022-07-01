OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

In a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Omaha Police Department (OPD) announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for breaking into a licensed firearm dealer in Omaha, Frontier Justice, and stealing firearms.

Security footage from the burglary has been released by authorities.

Read the remainder of the news release below:

"In early morning hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022, five unidentified individuals driving what appears to be a light-colored, Ford F150 pickup truck, broke into Frontier Justice, 2823 South 82nd Avenue, stealing numerous firearms. Omaha Police and the ATF’s Omaha Field Office are investigating.

ATF has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. Surveillance photos of the suspects are attached to this release.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text ATFKC to 63975 and follow the prompts.

Tips can also be submitted using the Report app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction over violations of federal firearms laws and is responsible for regulating the firearms industry. For more information about ATF and its programs, go to www.atf.gov and follow the Kansas City Field Division on Twitter @ATF Kansas City."

ATF Kansas City Surveillance photos from Frontier Justice robbery

