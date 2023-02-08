Omaha Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes where condemned apartments once stood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The troubled past of a North Omaha property is finally taking a new shape.

About 20 years ago, The Wintergreen Apartments sat at 51st and Sorensen but were run into disrepair by one-time owner Avrim Cimmering.

He faced legal consequences and in 2006, the city decided to tear down the complex. This left behind a lot vulnerable to dumping. Soon after, Habitat for Humanity came in.

A new — and very different project for Habitat Omaha at the site of the former Wintergreen Apartments took shape.

The neighborhood at 51st and Sorensen is called Bluestem Prairie. It'll provide affordable housing for seniors and families.

3 News Now visited with area high schoolers, who pitched in on Tuesday to start building the new homes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.