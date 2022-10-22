Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts Facebook group unites Halloween enthusiasts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Spooky season is in full swing and one local Facebook group is bringing together Halloween lovers from all over the metro area.

The group, called Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts, allows members to share photos and videos of their Halloween yard decorations.

From creepy clowns to graves and ghosts, the displays show off some extreme decorating skills.

More than 5,000 people are in the group and members can even access a map that shows locations of decked-out yards all across Omaha.

“I think it’s a fun family activity to go do actually. You can go drive around just like you do with Christmas lights, you can do it with Halloween houses," said Merinda Collins, group admin and map creator. "The decorations are up for everyone to enjoy. Most people who obviously submitted their house on the map, they want people to come look at those decorations. So they’re excited to have families involved in that, too.”

Click this link to join the Facebook group.

See the map of decorated house locations below.

