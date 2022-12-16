Omaha high school musicians to perform as NCAA volleyball team pep band

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two days ago, a call they weren't expecting.

"I was just totally shocked that we were selected to do it," said Jack Adrian, senior trumpet player at Central High School.

Central High School's pep band was asked to be the University of San Diego's pep band for their Final Four NCAA Volleyball game.

"We have never played in a stadium this big before, in front of this many people before, in an event like this important, so it is, we are incredibly honored," said Ross Paule, senior Tuba player at Central High School.

Ross's dad, the Creighton women's soccer coach, heard San Diego needed a pep band and immediately recommended Central.

"When I need help when school needs help, when community needs service from us, we gather together and make it happen," said Chiyo Trauernicht, instrumental music teacher at Central High School.

Despite it being finals week, Trauernicht was hesitant but jumped at the opportunity.

"Central band students love using their musical skills and training to bring school spirit up and together," Trauernicht said.

But for a band typically made up of 105 students, she could only pick 30 because of NCAA rules.

"I was not worried at all hitting that 30 mark. I was worried about who to choose and who to offer this opportunity to," Trauernicht said.

Many chosen to perform are seniors. A group who had much of their high school band experience impacted by the pandemic.

"Getting an opportunity to do something extra, when we couldn't do something that entire year, is amazing," Ross said.

Jack said this is the best way to end his high school band experience.

"We did marching band and now this is pep band and this is just such a great opportunity, like I said, to just take this by the reigns and give it all we've got. I am just really excited to end it this way," said Jack.

Although they have about 50 songs prepared for the game, for Jack, it's about more than the music.

"It's all about, we are a family, and we support each other in all that we do so, we are just really really thrilled and completely excited at this opportunity," Jack said.

And now, three practices later, they are ready.

"Even though I'm sure all of us are absolutely terrified and we have no idea how it's going to go, it's going to go great," Ross said.

Ross predicts, "San Diego is going to win."

Trauernicht, the music instructor for Central said they aren't sure if they will continue to play for San Diego if they make it to the championship game, depending on the outcome of Thursday night's game. But said if they were asked to play, the band would make it happen.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.