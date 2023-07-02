Omaha high school partners with fireworks company for school fundraiser

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Music blared, registers filled, and people are showing up at the fireworks tent in central Omaha.

"Surprisingly, it started out at 8 this morning and we've been really steady," said Dave Ellis. "We probably had a couple hundred people here already. Definitely the carts are getting bigger, people are coming out and buying more stuff as we get closer to the fourth."

This year, students and volunteers from Burke High School are partnering with Bellino Fireworks, working the fireworks tent to help raise money for the school.

"This band is my family. All my friends are in this band. My teachers. I just like being around them," said Nathan Chamberlin, a former Burke High School student.

While students and volunteers work the fireworks tent, experts advise some helpful tips when lighting off fireworks. Burn community educator, Eric Jensen from CHI Health, said it's a no-brainer tip - always stay alert when setting off fireworks.

"If you're enjoying adult beverages as adults as we're lighting these off, that is not what you should do," Jensen said. "You don't want to light those off when you're impaired in any way either. You should try and abstain from lighting those fireworks. Those are simple things we can do to keep ourselves and our family safe."

Above all, Jensen said you should have fun, but also be safe this July 4th holiday.

If you're looking to purchase fireworks from this location at the HyVee on 78 and Cass, you have until 11:00 p.m. on July 4.

