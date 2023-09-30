Omaha high school students hold walkout to protest 'Let Them Grow Act'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of students at Northwest High School walked out on Friday to protest LB 574.

Students waved signs and gave speeches opposing the new abortion and gender-affirming care restrictions in front of the school.

They also urged lawmakers to reconsider their support for bans and promised to continue to protest until they're reversed.

"Educate people, participate in protests and speak up. That is how we make a change. We can't stay silent and expect change to happen. It won't happen overnight but we won't stop until we are heard. We won't stop until there is equality," said protest organizer Brooks Seibel.

The student walkout at Northwest was one of several that have happened in the metro. There were similar walkouts at Central and Westside earlier this year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.