Omaha high school students walk out to protest banning gender-affirming care

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For weeks now lawmakers have sparred on the floor of the legislation over bills targeting trans youth in Nebraska.

But on Friday it was Nebraska’s students that stepped into the ring to support gender-affirming care.

“Trans people now more than ever, it's so important for us to find our joy. And not just homemade waffles, find your community, find your voice and cling onto these things like a lifeline because that is exactly what they are,” said one student at Central High School’s walkout.

Friday was International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day focused on recognizing trans individuals' contributions to our communities and recognizing the discrimination that they often face.

Discrimination that students like Sarah Youngblood feel is coming from lawmakers in Lincoln.

“I have seen so many people struggle, especially trans kids like me or you. I don’t know who is watching this or doing this but a lot of people are struggling out there. Basically, every trans person I’ve met, including myself, has dealt with something in the past, mostly because the Nebraska Legislature advances things like this and the constant hatred we get in society is just unacceptable,” said Sarah Youngblood, a senior at Westside High School.

The walkouts at schools like Central High and Westside drew large crowds, with hundreds showing up on the lawn of Central High to rally in support of their transgender classmates.

“They know what is best for their bodies, their minds, their souls, their lives. We trust all of you to know that and we absolutely believe that you know that better than we do, and you sure as hell know that than any Nebraska state lawmaker does,” said Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

While much of the anger was directed at the legislature students at both Central and Westside recognized Nebraska’s progressive Senators who are in the midst of a now months-long filibuster to try and kill LB 574, the bill that would ban gender-affirming care for trans individuals under the age of 19.

“You see people like those five senators filibustering the legislature right now, they are listening. But I think the majority of politicians out there to be sort of actually helping the people, more they just want to get re-elected,” said Youngblood.

That filibuster continued again on Friday.

Senator Megan Hunt, one of the main forces behind the filibuster and a parent to a trans child, used her time on the microphone to encourage the students participating in the walkout and assure other trans youth that as long as she is in the legislature, she will fight for their right to gender-affirming care.

“You might face discrimination and bigotry from people who don’t understand or accept you. But you are not alone, you are loved and there is nothing wrong with who you are,” said Hunt.

