OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant, the Omaha Home For Boys has postponed its 100-year celebration.

The celebration was originally planned for Sept. 9 but will now take place on March 8, 2022.

A luncheon is planned at CHI Health Center and Michael Oher will be the keynote speaker.

