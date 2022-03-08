Omaha Home For Boys celebrating 100-year anniversary

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A nonprofit is marking a milestone of its long-time dedication to the Omaha community. Omaha Home for Boys is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

A program featured a lunch and special guests including former NFL player Michael Oher.

So honored to emcee the @OmahaHomeForBoy 100th Anniversary event with Super Bowl champ & inspiration behind the movie The Blind Side, Michael Oher. pic.twitter.com/tnEBIsdloA — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) March 8, 2022

He spoke about some of the challenges he faced while growing up and highlighted how Omaha Home for Boys is a vital place for kids in need to find support and resources.

"You know, in the time when you're trying to do the right thing and in an environment where you still get made fun of. That's why a safe haven and a safe environment like this is key to success,” said Oher.

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger also emceed at Tuesday's event and KMTV is a proud sponsor.

