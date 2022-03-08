Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Home For Boys celebrating 100-year anniversary

KMTV is a proud sponsor of the event
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 18:31:59-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A nonprofit is marking a milestone of its long-time dedication to the Omaha community. Omaha Home for Boys is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

A program featured a lunch and special guests including former NFL player Michael Oher.

He spoke about some of the challenges he faced while growing up and highlighted how Omaha Home for Boys is a vital place for kids in need to find support and resources.

"You know, in the time when you're trying to do the right thing and in an environment where you still get made fun of. That's why a safe haven and a safe environment like this is key to success,” said Oher.

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger also emceed at Tuesday's event and KMTV is a proud sponsor.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018