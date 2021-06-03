Omaha Home for Boys in desperate need of supplies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For about a century, the Omaha Home for Boys (OHB) has been transforming the lives of children and families in need, but not with help from the community. To continue that mission, it’s asking for assistance as it faces an “urgent need” for items to supply apartments available to youth and families in need.

When coming to OHB’s Supportive Housing Program, many do so on the edge of homelessness and often without everyday items we may take for granted.

To help, and to make it easy to do so, OHB is asking people to open their hearts by purchasing items on an Amazon wishlist located at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Y0URWHL9879P/ref=nav_signin?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist& .

