Omaha Home for Boys receives patrol bicycles donated by OPD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Five boys at the Omaha Home for Boys will now be riding in style thanks to members of the Omaha Police Southeast Precinct, who gave away some of their bicycles today.

They gave five BMW patrol bikes to the Omaha Home for Boys.

Lieutenant Allen Straub from the Omaha Police Department’s Southeast Precinct also serves as the chairman of the board for OHB. He came up with the idea to give the bikes away to some of those the nonprofit serves.

"One of my sergeants came to me a couple weeks ago and said we need to retire five of our bikes. I told him I have a perfect home for them, literally, the home here at OHB. So today we had a couple of our boys here and we handed them off to them,” said Straub.

Straub says the bikes do need some repairs, but he showed the boys what they need to do in order to get them in good cycling condition again. He went through the adjustments that needed to be made with the recipients so they could work on them with their house parents as a family activity, and customize the bikes to their liking.

"They're talking about all the things they want to do with the bikes. They want to go pop wheelies and want to go ride them this afternoon. Even as cold as it is right now, they're excited to take the bikes and make it their own and start working on them. That's what they're really excited to do – is actually work on them and tinker them. They're going to go grab some tools and start working on them and making it their own."

Straub spends a lot of time at OHB but says this is even more rewarding than usual because they are able to give something to the boys that they really appreciate.

