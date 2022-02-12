Omaha homicide suspect Ross Lorello stands trial on Monday for death of realtor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The man accused of killing an Omaha realtor in December 2020 will stand trial before a jury on Monday.

Throughout the trial, the Douglas County Court is ordering Ross Lorello III into isolation, due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, and will require him to test negative with a PCR test prior to arriving at the Douglas County Courthouse for the jury trial.

Lorello is accused of killing realtor Michael "Mickey" Sodoro on Dec. 28, 2020 when Sodoro was showing him a home near 192nd and W Streets.

According to an affidavit, a family member of Sodoro reported him missing and mentioned that he had an appointment with Lorello at the house.

While the Major Crimes Unit of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found Sodoro's body in a crawl space covered by loose carpet with a gunshot wound to the head, and blood throughout the home. A witness also provided a partial license plate number of a vehicle that had been seen at the home that was allegedly tied to Lorello.

Lorello has been incarcerated at the Douglas County Correctional Center since Dec. 30, 2020 on charges of 1st degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

