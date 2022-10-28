Omaha hospital calling for new volunteers to help therapy dog shortage

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — We all go through tough times but they can be a lot easier to deal with when you have a wet nose and waggly tail to keep you company.

"Sometimes it just makes the world of difference to go in and pet something furry and fluffy. The patients love it," said Tanner Wallace with CUMC Bergan Mercy Hospital.

Tanner and his partner's dog Dema both work at CUMC Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Tanner takes care of folks in the ICU and Dema works all over the hospital, cheering up patients and staff alike.

"Even working up there myself we all love a good pet to come through. Everyone gets so excited and you get that little bit of a break to reset your mind and get into a good working environment," said Wallace.

Dema is one of a team of volunteer therapy dogs that help out around the hospital.

He is a popular guy but the number of therapy dogs like Dema has been dwindling over the last couple of years.

"Since COVID we lost a lot of our therapy dogs. We just have a small handful now that are able to come in," said Tammy Rivera, the volunteer coordinator at CUMC Bergan Mercy.

With their low numbers, the therapy dogs at Bergan Mercy aren't able to come in very often and the hospital is looking for more positive pups that want to volunteer.

"With that personality of being outgoing and energetic and having that drive to be around other people it is a great sign that they would make a good therapy animal," said Wallace.

While these dogs require some training and certification, any dog can become a therapy dog with the right personality. If you are interested in having your dog join the therapy team, all you have to do is reach out to Tammy.

"It makes my day a lot happier. I would love to have them every single day. Right now they only come in once a week. I would love to have them every day and every shift to come in and be a part of our family," said Rivera.

For more info on volunteering head over to CHI's website or reach out to CUMC Bergan Mercy's volunteer contact at 402-398-6199.

