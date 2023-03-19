Omaha hosts Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the second year in a row, the Omaha Sports Commission has played host to part of the most elite spelling bee in the nation.

Saturday’s event was a regional competition where competitors spelled for a chance to compete in the national contest later this year. Approximately 70 students competing, had to first qualify either through their school district or county-level spelling bees.

“You train for it; you compete for it. You try to make yourself available to a local, regional stage,” said Landsay Toussaint, executive director for the Omaha Sports Commission. “It's all about comradery in this one and having some fun."

The qualifiers from the event will go on to the national competition taking place in Washington DC on May 30.

