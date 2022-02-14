Watch
Omaha house fire damages garage, roof Sunday afternoon

OFD urges everyone to install fire alarms
Zoey Muessel
Garage and roof damage in west Omaha house fire
House fire Millard
Posted at 8:48 PM, Feb 13, 2022
OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department (OFD) responded to a call near 185th and Harrison Streets just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. The blaze was under control in less than an hour.

3 News Now digital journalist, Zoey Muessel was on the scene and says that the damage appears to mainly be to the garage and the roof. A car inside the garage was also destroyed.

OFD says that the fire is still under investigation. The department said that the house had fire alarms and it wants people to know that the fire department will install fire alarms for free. Anyone in need of a fire alarm can call the OFD public education office: 402-444-3560.

