Omaha Lancers visit Methodist Hospital cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cancer patients at Methodist Hospital got a special visit on Monday afternoon. The Omaha Lancers Hockey Team toured the oncology and acute rehab units.

The team's preparing for their Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday and the visit helped them learn about its impact.

“It definitely makes you take it to heart,” said Chase Cheslock, who plays defense for the team. “I mean, it's easy to just think Hockey Fights Cancer's just another theme night, but this really makes you take it in and makes you play for something a little bit more.”

Saturday's game benefits Leap for a Cure. The organization's goal is to advance Brain Cancer Awareness, education, and diagnostic and treatment options.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.