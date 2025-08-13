A new petition asking the Supreme Court to overturn the decision that legalized same-sex marriage has sparked concern among LGBTQ couples, including those in our community who worry about the future of their marriages.

Watch Hannah's story:

Omaha LGBTQ couples fear Supreme Court could overturn same-sex marriage rights

Ten years ago, the Supreme Court granted same-sex couples the ability to get married nationwide. Now, they're being asked to reconsider that landmark decision.

Ellie Nelson and her wife Alecks, who met in college at the University of Nebraska Omaha, were married in 2024. Nelson was taking out her wedding gown to celebrate their first anniversary on the same day they learned their marriage could be in jeopardy.

"I think it's entirely frustrating. I don't know if I have hope that they won't take it on, and I know that if they do, like we know what the decision's gonna be," Nelson said.

The petition was filed by Kim Davis, a former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015, citing her religious beliefs. She spent six days in jail for her refusal.

Creighton constitutional law professor Paul McGreal believes it's unlikely the Supreme Court would use this case to overturn same-sex marriage rights.

"Even if, through some tortured logic, a court wanted to get to the Obergefell decision, let's say, for example there are justices on the Supreme Court chomping at the bit to do this, this is not the case to do it," McGreal said.

McGreal adds that overturning the law would have dramatic impacts on states.

"The notion of marriage, the institution of marriage, is so wedded into almost every aspect of law, property, health care, taxation. I mean, to overturn a marriage law or decision like this would cause chaos," McGreal said.

Despite the uncertainty, Nelson remains steadfast in her commitment to her wife.

"Legally it's not there it Alecks and I are still married. They're still my wife. I still love them and you can't take that away," Nelson said.

Since learning of the petition, Nelson and her wife have met with attorneys to secure their positions as each other's power of attorney and beneficiaries in case the Obergefell v. Hodges decision is overturned.

