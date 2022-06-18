Omaha Library Board approves advisory committee for new, central library planned for 72nd & Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Library is one step closer to a location at 72nd and Dodge and we now know who will help launch the new central library.

The public library board voted to approve an advisory committee, but there was opposition to the decision.

Nine people spoke out against either the committee or the proposed changes. Several were upset the item was added to the board's agenda just two days before the vote.

"I believe in libraries and public spaces that are ran for and by the public and actively work to integrate needs on a thoughtful and inclusive basis. Gathering input after you decide who, what, when where how and why is not collaborative and is deliberately exclusive," said Duwaune Lamot Hayes.

Members of the board responded to the concerns.

“Wherever you stand regarding Heritage's involvement, I just want to honor the fact that I truly believe we're all engaged in this project because we're coming from a place of love for our community and great hope for the future of our city and its people. I mean, Dawaune, you're always so inspiring," said Rachel Jacobson, Heritage Omaha president.

At the end of the meeting, the library board voted four to zero to approve the advisory committee.

