Omaha local business hosts dad bod contest for Father's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Say goodbye to beach bodies and say hello to dad bods!

With Father’s Day right around the corner, one local business wanted to highlight all the awesome dads out there and let them strut their stuff in a dad bod contest.

Trucks and Taps was the host of Saturday’s dad bod contest, but it wasn't just about showing off the best "father figure.”

Contestants also had a chance to go head-to-head telling their best dad jokes, see who had the best dad "digs", and who had the best dad superpower by competing in a dad job obstacle course.

“We didn’t really know what to do because a lot of the time dad celebrations are the same thing. It’s a BBQ, you know,” said Alea. “We wanted to do something a little different that would make people laugh a little bit. We will see.”

