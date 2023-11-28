Omaha looking to remove barriers to building ADUs, or small backyard homes

Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are small, second homes on the same lot as a primary home. They can be separate or attached to the house.

They were identified in Omaha's Affordable Housing Action Plan as a way to battle the shortage of housing by increasing housing density.

The Omaha Planning Board is considering code changes to make the approval of ADUs easier across the city.

An Omaha couple is converting a backyard garage into a small home, a cheaper way to build one as opposed to building new.

Below is a transcript of the on-air broadcast.

Lots of work is underway at this central Omaha home near 62nd and Pierce Streets, and part of it is turning the backyard garage into a small house.

I’m Aaron Hegarty with 3 News Now. The concept of building a second home on the same lot could change neighborhoods across the metro.

"When I saw my garage that we were not using, we really don't have five cars," said Andrea Macias, the homeowner. "We thought it was a better way to use that space."

It'll be used by Andrea Macias' mom, who often comes to visit all the way from Colombia.

"Of course every time she comes I want to keep her as close as I can," she said. "But it would be nice of her to have her own space."

It'll be what the City of Omaha calls an accessory dwelling unit, or an ADU. They can take different forms: attached, a separate addition to an existing structure, internal, like converting a basement, for example, and external, usually in a backyard.

"ADUs are a great alternative that are more affordable that can increase the number of housing units in the city," said Eric Englund, an Omaha assistant planning director.

Omaha's affordable housing action plan identifies ADUs as a way to combat the shortage of affordable housing in the city by increasing the supply.

But it's still not easy to get to the point Andrea Macias did. It's taken a year. This couple knew how to navigate the process better, including going to the planning board, because of what they do for work. She works at habitat for humanity and her husband is an architect.

"The zoning code does allow construction of an ADU in some neighborhoods," Englund said. "But it's rather tricky with the current codes in place."

In some neighborhoods, it's not allowed at all. Now they're typically only permitted in eastern parts of the city and along the ORBT bus line.

The city planning board plans to vote on changes to make it easier on Dec. 6, which would go to the city council if approved.

It would allow ADUs city wide, in some cases with approval from the planning board. Though some HOAs likely won't allow them. The board would also set requirements, like that they can't be sold separately from the main house.

"I want to believe this is one of the first milestones to contributing with the affordable housing crisis," Macias said.

And Andrea hopes it's something more folks will consider to help add housing in the metro.

The planning department doesn't expect these to take off right away. They can be expensive, especially for new builds, costing about the same on a square foot basis as any other new home. But even if you're not looking to build for a family member, they might be looked at as a good rental investment opportunity for some.

In Omaha, Aaron Hegarty, 3 News Now.

