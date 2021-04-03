Omaha man accused of pointing gun at process server

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man loaded a round into a shotgun and pointed it at a process server who had arrived at his Omaha home to serve him civil papers.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the man was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

The process server introduced himself as an employee of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning when the man opened the door.

The sheriff’s office said the man then walked away, returned with a shotgun, racked a round and pointed it at the worker while ordering him off his property.

