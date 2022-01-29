Omaha man accused of secretly filming victims in bathroom released on bond

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha man Jason Hunter, 43, is charged with multiple Class IV felony counts of recording an image or video without consent.

At least 11 different people were named as potential victims of Hunter in the incident reports filed by the Omaha Police Department on Dec. 14. Some of the victims are minors.

According to police incident reports, Hunter is suspected of recording people in an employee bathroom at Lakeside Retirement Community. A staff member reported finding a mobile phone that appeared to be recording people and contacted police on Dec. 13.

Hunter was charged on Jan. 12 with one count of recording an image or video without consent. Hunter was released on bond the next day.

On Jan. 18, a pre-trial conference in the District Court of Douglas County was scheduled for Hunter on March 2.

Two more charges against Hunter were filed on Jan. 19 for recording an image or video without consent. The alleged victim named in court records is 10 years old.

