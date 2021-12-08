Omaha man arrested for distribution of explosive materials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's office announced this evening that Kalem Barber, 23, has been arrested by the FBI-Omaha and the DCSO and subsequently booked into Douglas County Corrections.

Barber is being held on charges of Receipt or Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Distribution of Explosive Material to a Person Under the Age of 21.

The investigation into the explosive devices began last month after area agencies recorded reports of destruction of property using explosives. The DCSO said that the devices were not commercially available and also posed a danger to the public.

Additional law enforcement agencies then joined the investigation and discovered video evidence of explosions, which eventually led them to conduct a warrant at an Omaha residence.

Investigators located 20 pounds of flash powder, a key pyrotechnic ingredient in some fireworks that produces both a loud sound and burns quickly due to its chemical composition. Along with the flash powder were cardboard tubes, wicks and red plugs, per the statement released by DCSO.

Barber was arrested last Friday.

