Omaha man charged with lewd conduct 24 times since 2012

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Anthony Triplett has a long criminal history. Starting at the age of 15 he has dozens of offenses including assault and burglary.

His past charges include meth possession, nine times; indecent exposure, 10 times. Along those same lines, Triplett has been convicted of lewd conduct, which is an offensive act of a sexual nature, 24 times since 2012.

The latest incident occurred earlier this month.

“You hope that if somebody is convicted of something that it makes a difference and somebody will stop this activity or behavior. If it’s not, then we need to see if we need to do something else to make sure this person is not doing those kinds of things on a continuing basis,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Kleine said these types of acts are violations of city laws and he doesn’t deal with them directly.

Still, he says prosecutors only have so many options with these kinds of repeat offenders.

He said one option is to potentially go to Lincoln and try to change the laws and make a ‘lewd conduct’ violation harsher.

“He’s a pretty good example of somebody who obviously doesn’t get it and it’s not having much of an impact when we do convict him,” said Kleine.

While Douglas County is working on it, there currently aren't ideal mental health facilities for someone like Triplett, who’s been charged with a variety of different offenses for over 20 years.

“And you like to think if we had that, maybe some of this would stop or we could get people the help that they need,” said Kleine.

As for Triplett, 3 News Now is using his mugshot because he’s been convicted of the charge over 20 times.

He's been locked up in both prison and jail many times since 2010 and he’s in jail now until his trial for lewd conduct in August.

In the recent past, he was sentenced to anywhere from 90 to 180 days in jail.

Kleine also tells us that he’s in constant communication with other law enforcement so they’re all on the same page and ready if crimes like Triplett’s escalate to something worse.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.