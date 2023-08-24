Omaha man convicted of convicted in federal court of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday afternoon, Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr announced that Wesley T. Vavra, 51, of Omaha was found guilty on Aug. 23 by a jury in federal court in Omaha. According to the U.S. attorney's office, Vavra was convicted of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Here's what we know from the Department of Justice:

Between May 2022 and July 16, 2022, Vavra communicated on the Whisper application and through text messages with someone Vavra thought was interested in “open family play dates.” The other Whisper user was a law enforcement officer working in an undercover (“UC”) capacity pretending to be a father with an 8-year-old child. Vavra arranged to meet the UC on July 18, 2022, to engage in sexual acts with the supposed father’s 8-year-old child.

Vavra was arrested upon arrival at the meetup location in Omaha. Vavra’s cell phone was seized. Analysis of Vavra’s phone showed that in addition to communicating with the UC, Vavra was also communicating with someone he thought was a 13-year-old female during this same timeframe. The 13-year-old female was also a law enforcement officer working in an undercover capacity.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. before Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. Vavra faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. This case was investigated by the Omaha FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

