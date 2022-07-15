Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha man dead after motorcycle crash in Sarpy County

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 12:31:08-04

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man was killed in Sarpy County after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart was pronounced dead at Bergan Mercy Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Hoffart’s motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 50 when it crashed into a Toyota truck traveling southbound and turning east on to Chandler Road, just before the collision, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The truck driver, 43-year-old Daniel Kennedy of Omaha, was not injured.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018