Omaha man dead after motorcycle crash in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man was killed in Sarpy County after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart was pronounced dead at Bergan Mercy Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Hoffart’s motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 50 when it crashed into a Toyota truck traveling southbound and turning east on to Chandler Road, just before the collision, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The truck driver, 43-year-old Daniel Kennedy of Omaha, was not injured.

