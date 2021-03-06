Omaha man dies in early morning car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 26th and L just before 5:20 a.m. Police said a Nissan Ultima driven by 31-year-old Terry Stafford of Omaha was going eastbound on L Street at a high rate of speed in the left lane. They said Stafford then attempted to swerve to the left around a VW Jetta that was also in the left lane.

According to police, Stafford's Nissan then struck the center median and also side swiped the VW before striking the side of Omaha Fire Department Station 31.

Stafford was pronounced dead at Nebraska Med. A passenger suffered a broken foot and non-life threatening abdominal injuries.

The driver of the VW didn't receive medical attention.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.