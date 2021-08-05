Omaha man drowns in Iowa lake while trying to save son

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) - An Omaha man drowned in an Iowa lake while trying to save his son.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to East Lake Okoboji just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a man who had gone underwater.

Deputies said 41-year-old Brandon Urban of Omaha had swum to help his son who had fallen off a paddleboard and became entangled in weeds.

Urban was able to free his son but in the process became entangled in weeds himself. Deputies said Urban wasn't wearing a life jacket and went underwater.

Friends were able to find him underwater and brought him to shore. Lifesaving measures were performed on the scene but Urban was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

