Omaha man experiencing homelessness has limited options to escape winter storm

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV) Video shows Ricky Dozier and his dog Poohbear with all their belongings in the winter storm.

Ricky Dozier has been experiencing homelessness for about 6 months.

Ricky shares how he tries to stay warm in the winter, spending some nights on the street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A man and his best friend tackling the first winter storm of 2024.

"I just hope I am here this time next year, like I mean just get through this winter," said Ricky Dozier, an Omaha man experiencing homelessness.

It's cold and we all know it but this man has few options but to spend some nights on the street.

"I mean you'd be surprised how much a dog keeps you warm if you throw a fleece blanket up over you," Dozier said.

He told me about how he tries to stay warm.

"Try to hang out inside of businesses or something and like I can go to motels and I hold up a sign that says hungry and homeless," Dozier said. "Just go up on the side of a building or something or in front of a gas station, somewhere where I've got support from the wind."

Ricky knows he can go to a shelter but he also knows his dog.

"He is ornery a little bit. I just don't want to deal with it down there in the shelter, but I mean if I have to I would," Dozier said.

Poohbear is Ricky's emotional support animal and has been with him for 6 years and the last 6 months of experiencing homelessness.

"I had my own place and everything and just like my roommate moved away and everything and like I just couldn't afford the bills, I only get 914 on my SSI," Dozier said.

We asked him if he has seen the forecast.

"I mean I've seen a little bit, like what I am looking at here, that's the best way to usually judge it," Dozier said.

And with the frigid temperatures approaching he said, "that would be torture."

What do resources look like for those in similar situations to Ricky? It is something we are continuing to look into here at KMTV. We will bring you what we learn as we dig deeper.

