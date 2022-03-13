Omaha man falls from railing in Capitol District, suffering brain injury

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man was transported to Nebraska Medicine early Sunday with a significant brain injury after falling from a railing.

Walter Bowens, 22, fell from a railing on the outdoor steps in Capitol District.

Officer Phil Anson with the Omaha police said witnesses indicated Bowens was attempting to slide down the railing when he lost his balance and fell.

He struck his head on the concrete.

Bowen's injuries are considered life-threatening at this time.

