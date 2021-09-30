Omaha man found guilty in federal court for impersonating US Marshal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In September of 2020, an Omaha man was arrested for impersonating a U.S. Marshal. On Thursday, he was convicted in federal court on four counts of impersonating a federal officer.

The Department of Justice said, "Between October 2016 and at least January 2017, Ostdiek went to multiple locations in the Omaha area claiming to be a Postal Inspector or Postmaster General. Ostdiek wore identification that he made from Postal Service receipts along with a body-worn video camera. On one of these occasions, Ostdiek convinced an actual United States Postal Service employee to accompany him to the Douglas County Courthouse where he demanded to meet with a government official, all under the pretense of being a Postal Inspector investigating a legal matter concerning his brother."

The department added, "In September 2020, Ostdiek went to multiple locations in the Omaha area claiming to be a United States Marshal. Ostdiek wore a six-pointed star belt buckle along with a body-worn video camera. On one of these occasions, Ostdiek went to a business in Omaha seeking contact information for a former employee. Ostdiek left a note to pass on to the former employee asking her to call 'Marshal Thomas.'”

