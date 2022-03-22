Omaha man found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that an Omaha man has been found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Hammaduzzaman Syed faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison to a life sentence.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. also ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set Syed’s sentencing hearing for July 1.

According to a press release, in November 2020, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted an advertisement on Skip the Games. This is a website known to be commonly used for prostitution.

On November 17, 2020, Syed responded to the phone number on the advertisement by text message and began communicating with an undercover deputy who informed Syed that they were a 15-year-old female.

Syed then arranged to meet who he believed to be a 15-year-old female for a half-hour of sex for $100.

Syed then traveled to the agreed-upon location with condoms and the agreed-upon $100 as pursuant to their text message conversation.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as part of the FBI’s Child Enticement and Human Trafficking Task Force.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of Human trafficking please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-(888)-373-7888.

