Omaha man puts money in wrong kettle after someone pretends to be Salvation Army bell ringer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was just a normal trip to Bakers on 132nd and Maple for Omaha resident Tony Reese.

"Coming to Bakers (is) a normal everyday thing and happened to walk by a Salvation Army bell ringer," Reese said.

And like he does this time of year, if he has some cash, he put a dollar in the kettle and heads inside past another bell ringer.

"The other bell ringer that was here asked me if I had deposited money in that kettle and I told him I had," Reese said.

Tony said something didn't seem right.

"Didn't quite look like a normal bell ringer. (They) had a kettle and a stand but there was no Salvation Army logo or sign on it," Reese said.

And what happened next, "He picked up his kettle and stand and walked off towards Target," Reese said.

3 News Now reached out to the Salvation Army and it replied.

"We are looking into this matter. We are grateful for members of the public keeping an eye on our red kettles and helping us protect our holiday-related, community-focused efforts. The safety and security of everyone involved in our kettle-based fundraising efforts are top priorities for us."

"Salvation Army does quite a bit around the community. So to see somebody take advantage of that, especially during this time of the year is a little disheartening," Reese said.

The Better Business Bureau of Omaha (BBB) was shocked to hear of this incident, as most scams are digital. But the BBB is well aware of scams during the holidays.

"Donations skyrocket through the holiday months. Billions of dollars change hands but the problem is sometimes the hands you think you are sending that money to are actually someone else entirely," said Josh Planos, vice president of communications for the BBB.

The BBB suggests if you are donating this holiday season, do your research on the organization. This includes where your money will be going and making sure you have the official name. Look out for overly emotional appeals during the holidays and always ask questions.

If you are donating in person, like the red kettles, the BBB said to make sure you look for official signage.

Reese said from now on he'll be doing that and suggests you do too.

"Take a look at them. They are usually pretty friendly. They usually got a bell. They usually have all the signs, the red apron. Just take a look at them before you donate," Reese said.

The BBB said if you have been scammed, speak up and report it because staying quiet allows the scammer to continue to impact others.

