Omaha man sentenced for 14 years on child porn charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Drake Chrastil was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

A judge ordered Chrastil to pay $3,000 in restitution and also ordered the sentence to run consecutive to a 40- to 50-year state sentence which he is currently serving.

Chrastil was being investigated for sexual assault in 2019 when Omaha police got search warrants for his home.

“Omaha police ultimately recovered electronic devices from Chrastil’s residence and Chrastil himself. Omaha police conducted a forensic review of the recovered digital devices and found 344 images and 16 videos of minors ranging in age from 5 years old to 12 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Omaha police determined that at least 300 of the images and 16 of the videos that were produced by Chrastil were of a victim in Nebraska,” the United States Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Chrastil will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.