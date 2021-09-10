Omaha man sentenced for fatal crash during police pursuit

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison after a passenger in his car died in a wreck during a police pursuit.

Julio Fernandez Bonilla was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to manslaughter.

Seventeen-year-old Jasmin Casique-Negrete of Omaha died in the crash near Seward in June 2020.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a Seward County deputy tried to stop a vehicle near Seward but the driver fled.

The patrol investigator said Bonilla eventually lost control of the SUV, which went off the road.

Bonilla and Casique-Negrete were both thrown from the SUV, which was reported stolen from Harrison County, Iowa.

