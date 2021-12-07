Omaha man sentenced for impersonating federal officer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Hon. Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced 56-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek to 17 months’ imprisonment in United States District Court for the District of Nebraska today, as announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp on behalf of the Department of Justice.

Ostdiek, an Omahan, impersonated several different federal officials dating back to October 2016 and extending to at least September 2020. Ostdiek dressed and communicated as though he were representing the federal authoritative bodies, which include that of a postal inspector, postmaster general and a U.S. Marshal.

Sharp also noted that Ostdiek fashioned self-made identification and wrote a note that identified himself to be a marshal at one of several locations that he visited while impersonating federal officials the Omaha area.

The case was investigated by OPD, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Ostdiek will serve a one year term of supervised release.

