Omaha man sentenced for placing explosive device near apartment door in Benson Towers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr announced on Thursday that Willie Harbour, 61, of Omaha was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

Here's what we know from the U.S. Attorney's office:

In the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2022, Harbour placed an explosive device near an entry door of an apartment at the Benson Towers, an Omaha Housing Authority property. The explosive device detonated and caused property damage, including collapsing part of an overhead sprinkler system and lights, and damaging a metal door frame such that it trapped the resident inside.

Investigators recovered surveillance video from the Benson Towers which showed Harbour light and place the explosive device. After he was arrested, Harbour admitted to investigators that he placed the explosive device at the Benson Towers.

United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Harbour to almost five years imprisonment. Upon release from prison, Harbour will be required to complete a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the City of Omaha Fire Department.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.